Excelerate Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Excelerate Energy Inc. (EE) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $14 million.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 45 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The provider of floating liquified natural gas terminals posted revenue of $391 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $306.6 million.

