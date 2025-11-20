Evogene: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) on Thursday reported profit of $3.9 million in its…

REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) on Thursday reported profit of $3.9 million in its third quarter.

The Rehovot, Israel-based company said it had profit of 44 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 31 cents per share.

The agricultural company posted revenue of $312,000 in the period.

