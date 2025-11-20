Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Envirotech Vehicles: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Envirotech Vehicles: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 20, 2025, 6:11 AM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (EVTV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of $1.79. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 86 cents per share.

The hybrid vehicle drivetrain maker posted revenue of $1.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVTV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVTV

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up