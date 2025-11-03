Ensign Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) on Monday reported…

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $83.8 million.

The San Juan Capistrano, California-based company said it had profit of $1.42 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were $1.64 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.59 per share.

The provider of nursing and rehabilitative care services posted revenue of $1.3 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.26 billion.

Ensign Group expects full-year earnings to be $6.48 to $6.54 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.05 billion to $5.07 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENSG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENSG

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.