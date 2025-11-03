Energy Fuels: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) on Monday reported a loss of $16.7 million…

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) on Monday reported a loss of $16.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lakewood, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents.

The uranium and vanadium miner and developer posted revenue of $17.7 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UUUU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UUUU

