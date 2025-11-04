Ecovyst: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $79.3 million in…

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $79.3 million in its third quarter.

The Wayne, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 69 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The specialty chemical producer posted revenue of $204.9 million in the period.

