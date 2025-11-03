Eastman Chemical: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) — KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) — Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $47 million.…

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) — KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) — Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $47 million.

The Kingsport, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.14 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.18 per share.

The specialty chemicals maker posted revenue of $2.2 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.24 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EMN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EMN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.