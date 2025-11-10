Dole: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Dole PLC (DOLE) on Monday reported net income of $5.1 million in its third…

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had net income of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The fresh fruit and vegetable company posted revenue of $2.28 billion in the period.

