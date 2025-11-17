Danaos: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Danaos Corp. (DAC) on Monday reported profit of $130.6 million in its…

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Danaos Corp. (DAC) on Monday reported profit of $130.6 million in its third quarter.

The Athens, Greece-based company said it had profit of $7.11 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $6.75 per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $260.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $256.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DAC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.