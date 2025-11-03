Corebridge: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $144 million. The Houston-based…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $144 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 96 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $5.63 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.55 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRBG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRBG

