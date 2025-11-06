Concentra: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ADDISON, Texas (AP) — ADDISON, Texas (AP) — Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc. (CON) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income…

The Addison, Texas-based company said it had profit of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 39 cents per share.

The Addison, Texas-based company said it had profit of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 39 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The provider of occupational health services posted revenue of $572.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $565.4 million.

Concentra expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.15 billion to $2.16 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CON at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CON

