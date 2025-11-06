Codexis: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Codexis Inc. (CDXS) on Thursday reported a loss of $19.6…

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Codexis Inc. (CDXS) on Thursday reported a loss of $19.6 million in its third quarter.

The Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share.

The producer of custom industrial enzymes posted revenue of $8.6 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.7 million.

