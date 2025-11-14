Live Radio
ClearSign: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 14, 2025, 4:38 PM

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) on Friday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its third quarter.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share.

The combustion systems technology company posted revenue of $1 million in the period.

