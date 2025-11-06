Live Radio
Citizens: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 6, 2025, 6:58 PM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Citizens Inc. (CIA) on Thursday reported profit of $2.4 million in its third quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $62.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $64.1 million.

