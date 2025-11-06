Citizens: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Citizens Inc. (CIA) on Thursday reported profit of $2.4 million in its…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Citizens Inc. (CIA) on Thursday reported profit of $2.4 million in its third quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $62.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $64.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CIA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CIA

