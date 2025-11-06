Century: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) on Thursday reported earnings of $14.9 million in its third…

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 15 cents per share.

The aluminum producer posted revenue of $632.2 million in the period.

