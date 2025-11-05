Centuri: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Centuri Holdings Inc. (CTRI) on Wednesday reported profit of $2.1 million in its third…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Centuri Holdings Inc. (CTRI) on Wednesday reported profit of $2.1 million in its third quarter.

The Phoenix-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and pretax expenses, came to 19 cents per share.

The utility infrastructure services provider posted revenue of $825.2 million in the period.

Centuri expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.8 billion to $2.9 billion.

