Camtek: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel (AP) — MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel (AP) — Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) on Monday reported a loss of $53.2…

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel (AP) — MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel (AP) — Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) on Monday reported a loss of $53.2 million in its third quarter.

The Migdal Haemek, Israel-based company said it had a loss of $1.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt and for stock option expense, came to 82 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The maker of automatic optical inspection and process enhancement systems posted revenue of $126 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $125.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Camtek said it expects revenue in the range of $127 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $495 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAMT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.