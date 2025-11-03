Bruker: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — Bruker Corp. (BRKR) on Monday reported a third-quarter loss of $59.6 million,…

BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — Bruker Corp. (BRKR) on Monday reported a third-quarter loss of $59.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Billerica, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 45 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The scientific equipment maker posted revenue of $860.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $850.3 million.

Bruker expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.85 to $1.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.41 billion to $3.44 billion.

Bruker shares have declined 34% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 34% in the last 12 months.

