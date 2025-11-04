Broadridge Financial: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. (AP) — LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. (AP) — Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter…

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. (AP) — LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. (AP) — Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $165.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lake Success, New York-based company said it had net income of $1.40. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.51 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The technology outsourcing company posted revenue of $1.59 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.53 billion.

Broadridge Financial shares have declined 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 5% in the last 12 months.

