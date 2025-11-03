BioCryst: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $12.9…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $12.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 6 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $159.4 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $161.2 million.

BioCryst shares have fallen roughly 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 13% in the last 12 months.

