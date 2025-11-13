Bilibili: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — Bilibili Inc. (BILI) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $65.7 million, after reporting…

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — Bilibili Inc. (BILI) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $65.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Shanghai-based company said it had net income of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 24 cents per share.

The Chinese video sharing website posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period.

Bilibili shares have climbed 50% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 29% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BILI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BILI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.