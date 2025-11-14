Beam Global: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Beam Global (BEEM) on Friday reported a third-quarter loss of $4.9 million,…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Beam Global (BEEM) on Friday reported a third-quarter loss of $4.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $5.8 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Friday, the company’s shares hit $1.82. A year ago, they were trading at $4.23.

