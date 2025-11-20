Bath & Body Works: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $77 million.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 35 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The owner of Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and other chain stores posted revenue of $1.59 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.63 billion.

Bath & Body Works expects full-year earnings to be $2.87 per share.

Bath & Body Works shares have fallen 46% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 31% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BBWI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BBWI

