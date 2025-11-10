Barrick Mining: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Barrick Mining Corporation (B) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.3 billion. On a…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Barrick Mining Corporation (B) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.3 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 76 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 58 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The gold and copper mining company posted revenue of $4.15 billion in the period.

Barrick Mining shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 80% in the last 12 months.

