Axcelis: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $26 million.

The Beverly, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 83 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.21 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The semiconductor services company posted revenue of $213.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Axcelis expects its per-share earnings to be $1.12.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $215 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Axcelis shares have increased 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped nearly 4% in the last 12 months.

