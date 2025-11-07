Atmus Filtration: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $54.8…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $54.8 million.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 66 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 69 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The industrial filtration product company posted revenue of $447.7 million in the period.

Atmus Filtration expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.50 to $2.65 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.72 billion to $1.75 billion.

Atmus Filtration shares have increased 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 12% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATMU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATMU

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.