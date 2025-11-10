Arcturus Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) on Monday reported a loss of $13.4 million in…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) on Monday reported a loss of $13.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.25 per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $17.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.4 million.

Arcturus Therapeutics shares have decreased 48% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $8.81, a decline of 55% in the last 12 months.

