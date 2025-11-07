ANI: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BAUDETTE, Minn. (AP) — BAUDETTE, Minn. (AP) — ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $26.6…

BAUDETTE, Minn. (AP) — BAUDETTE, Minn. (AP) — ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $26.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Baudette, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $1.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.04 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.74 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $227.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $211.3 million.

ANI expects full-year revenue in the range of $854 million to $873 million.

ANI shares have risen 63% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 55% in the last 12 months.

