Ameren: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Ameren Corp. (AEE) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $640 million. The…

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Ameren Corp. (AEE) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $640 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had net income of $2.35 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were $2.17 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.10 per share.

The utility posted revenue of $2.7 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.41 billion.

Ameren expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.90 to $5.10 per share.

Ameren shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 16%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $101.28, a climb of 16% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AEE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AEE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.