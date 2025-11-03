Air Lease: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Air Lease Corp. (AL) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $146.5 million.…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Air Lease Corp. (AL) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $146.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of $1.21. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.29 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.60 per share.

The company that leases planes to airlines posted revenue of $725.4 million in the period.

Air Lease shares have risen 32% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $63.86, an increase of 43% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.