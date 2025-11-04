ADT: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — ADT Inc. (ADT) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — ADT Inc. (ADT) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $145 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had net income of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 23 cents per share.

The home security company posted revenue of $1.3 billion in the period.

ADT expects full-year earnings in the range of 85 cents to 89 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $5.08 billion to $5.18 billion.

ADT shares have risen 27% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 16%. The stock has increased 21% in the last 12 months.

