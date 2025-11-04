Accel Entertainment: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — Accel Entertainment, Inc. (ACEL) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of…

BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — Accel Entertainment, Inc. (ACEL) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $13.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Burr Ridge, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $329.7 million in the period.

Accel Entertainment shares have declined 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $9.93, a decrease of 10% in the last 12 months.

