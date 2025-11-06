A-Mark: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) on Thursday reported a fiscal…

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) on Thursday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $939,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the El Segundo, California-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 20 cents per share.

The precious metals trading company posted revenue of $3.68 billion in the period.

A-Mark shares have fallen almost 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $24.99, a drop of 34% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMRK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMRK

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.