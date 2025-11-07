7 Ways to Make Your Childbirth Easier

Early in pregnancy, Molly Ercole already had an idea of what she wanted for her childbirth. “I didn’t want to…

Early in pregnancy, Molly Ercole already had an idea of what she wanted for her childbirth.

“I didn’t want to see a different doctor at every appointment,” says Ercole, a non-profit communications manager in Pennsylvania. “I selected a practice with two women, got to know both of them well over the course of my pregnancy, and would have felt comfortable with either delivering.”

Despite her preparation, her body had other plans: She developed gestational thrombocytopenia, a condition that can cause dangerously low platelet levels.

At 39 weeks, her OB gave her two options: Go home and wait two days to see if her body started to respond to the platelet treatment; or start Pitocin to induce labor immediately, knowing her condition would mean she couldn’t get an epidural and that she would need general anesthesia if a C-section was needed.

“I was given the choice and decided to stay and have the baby that day,” Ercole says. “My OB told me early in the day she would be staying with me to see it through, and intentionally stayed with me until my daughter was born.”

Ercole credits the communication, choices and focused attention of her doctor with her smooth labor.

“My doctor was incredibly calm and even keeled,” Ercole says. “It was nerve-wracking at times, but my OB explained everything so thoroughly and calmly that I never felt overwhelmed.”

Ercole’s childbirth could have been very traumatic, but due to a great health care team, it was instead very positive.

Unfortunately, many women do not have the same experience.

A September 2025 Harris Poll found more than half of women polled would have made different choices for their first birth had they known what they know now; and 3 in 5 said better education, advocacy or another support person would have made their experience easier.

However, you can take action during pregnancy and labor to make giving birth free from the upsetting, distressing childbirth experience many women have.

“Coping well in labor is more than just managing pain — it’s about staying calm, connected and confident,” says Jessica Brumley, president of the American College of Nurse-Midwives. “When a person feels safe and supported, their body releases oxytocin and endorphins, which help contractions remain effective and rhythmical. If pain or fear becomes overwhelming, adrenaline can rise, interfere with oxytocin and actually slow labor.”

Here are the steps to help make your labor and delivery as smooth as possible before and during labor.

1. Get Moving

An easy labor doesn’t start with contractions, but begins by readying your body and mind throughout pregnancy.

“Preparing your body for labor is about helping it do what it was designed to do,” Brumley says.

Exercise during pregnancy helps your body during labor by keeping muscles strong, joints flexible, and improving endurance and blood flow.

“This helps your baby get into an optimal position for birth and can make contractions more effective when labor begins,” Brumley says.

Some of the best exercises during pregnancy include:

— Walking

— Swimming

— Prenatal yoga or Pilates

— Strength training (with modifications as needed)

Also, movement during labor can help it progress.

“Whether it be walking around or frequent position changes, moving can help get the process going (because) the baby is able to rotate in a more favorable position,” says Dr. Gerilynn Vine, assistant professor and OB-GYN at UTHealth Houston. “It can also help with pain, as staying in one position for too long is not good for the body, especially the muscles of the pelvis.”

Upright labor positions use the assistance of gravity, so try:

— Standing

— Swaying

— Kneeling

— Lunging

— Squatting

If you need to lie down, certain positions relieve back pressure and keep your pelvis open, Brumley says:

— Side-lying

— Hands-and-knees

— Using a birth ball or peanut ball

2. Eat a Balanced Diet

Fueling your body with the right nutrients during pregnancy can help labor as well.

“A balanced diet rich in whole foods supports your body’s endurance and your baby’s growth,” Brumley says.

These include:

— Lean proteins. Iron and protein help build the extra blood your body needs, and allow tissue to repair better after delivery.

— Colorful fruits and vegetables. These are rich in vitamins and minerals, like calcium and magnesium.

— Whole grains. These contain fiber to help prevent constipation and hemorrhoids during pregnancy.

— Healthy fats. Omega-3 fatty acids support muscle tone and hormone balance.

— Plenty of water. Dehydration can often lead to more painful or less productive contractions, so it’s important to drink enough water to stay hydrated. You can also try electrolyte drinks for extra hydration, or herbal tea, which is warm and calming.

Although you may have heard you’re “eating for two,” a better option than large meals is steady nourishment.

“Small, regular meals stabilize blood sugar and energy, which helps reduce fatigue and nausea,” Brumley says.

During early labor, try easily digestible foods that are gentle on the stomach, such as:

— Yogurt with fruit

— Soup or broth

— Nut butter on toast

Keeping stamina up and blood sugar stable makes labor progress easier.

“During active labor, small sips of water or electrolyte drinks keep your muscles hydrated and functioning well,” Brumley says. “If you’re hungry, light foods like honey sticks, popsicles or applesauce can maintain energy without upsetting your stomach.”

3. Educate Yourself

Learning the physiological process of birth and practicing coping methods create the self-assurance to handle labor.

“Classes that focus on body awareness, movement and relaxation build confidence and trust in your body’s ability to give birth,” Brumley says. “You’ll leave knowing how to work with your body, your baby and your care team.”

Specifically, Brumley recommends learning about:

— Pelvic floor exercises to strengthen and relax those muscles

— Breathing exercises to calm the body

— Perineal massage to reduce tearing

— Positions that open the pelvis, such as hands and knees or supported squats

Also, consider a class at the maternity hospital you’ll be delivering at.

“This allows patients to get familiar with the hospital and its environment prior to experiencing labor,” Vine says. “These classes go into all of the medical options provided at the hospital of choice, which provides an excellent baseline expectation for what the labor and delivery process can be like.”

You can use U.S. News’s Best Maternity Hospitals rankings to help you find the best hospitals for maternity care. These rankings evaluate hospitals based on patient outcomes, hospital process and quality of care.

4. Choose Your Health Care Team and Support People

Surround yourself with people you feel safe with for a productive labor.

“A trusted support team helps create a birth environment that feels safe, calm and responsive, so you can focus on the incredible work of bringing your baby into the world,” Brumley says.

Other than your OB-GYN, these can include:

— Certified nurse-midwife. Midwives provide individualized care and spend time getting to know your preferences, values and hopes for birth. This relationship-based care helps you feel informed, supported and empowered. Midwives partner with OBs in the case of complications during labor.

— Doula. Doulas offer continuous emotional and physical support, suggesting comfort measures, helping with position changes and reminding you to eat, drink and rest.

— Support person. A support person, such as your partner, is an important individual to have on your support team. They can help provide positive words and encouragement that are essential during the labor process.

5. A Flexible Birth Plan

As you prepare for childbirth, preparing a document that outlines your needs, wants and preferences during labor — as well as who will be your health care and support team — will be helpful for when the big day arrives.

These birth plans will clearly communicate your wishes for labor and delivery to your care team, making it one less thing to worry about.

“Birth plans are a great tool to allow individual preferences to be made clear,” Vine says. “I encourage patients to bring in their birth plans prior to labor in order to fully discuss and address any concerns.”

However, it’s critical to remain flexible, as childbirth can be unpredictable.

“Rigid birth plans can sometimes increase anxiety if labor unfolds differently than expected,” Brumley says.

6. Rest and Relax

During early labor, you’ll want to take the mildest part of labor to rest and get ready.

“Think of it as the ‘warm-up’ phase as your body is finding its rhythm,” Brumley says. “If contractions are still far apart, try to stay at home where you’re most comfortable.”

Alternate between activities, such as:

— Taking a short walk

— Soaking in a warm bath

— Napping if you can, as you may not get enough sleep later

Also, cultivate calm to get your mind and body in sync.

“Staying relaxed helps oxytocin, the hormone that drives contractions, flow naturally, while stress hormones can slow labor,” Brumley says.

Once you are in active labor, stay calm, centered and connected to your body’s cues with relaxation methods, such as:

— Rhythmic breathing

— Massage

— Gentle vocalization

— Aromatherapy

— Hydrotherapy (laboring in the bath)

— Calming music of your choice

“These comfort measures work with your body’s natural rhythms to support labor progress and help your hormones function optimally,” Brumley says.

7. Pain Medication and Management

Whether to use medication during labor is an individual decision.

“The goal isn’t to avoid pain at all costs — it’s to find the right tools to help you cope effectively and stay engaged in your birth experience,” Brumley says.

Nonmedical comfort measures, including the movement and relaxation techniques above, can be used if you don’t want medication.

If you do, pain medications include:

Nitrous oxide

Self-administer “laughing gas” through a mask to take the edge off pain without limiting your ability to move around.

“It’s a great option for those who want partial relief while maintaining control and mobility,” Brumley says.

However, not all hospitals offer this method.

IV opioids

Fentanyl, at a safe dose, or morphine can lessen pain perception, although they may make you sleepy or nauseous.

In addition, they cross the placenta and can affect the baby’s breathing, so timing is important.

“Your care team will guide you to minimize any impact on the baby,” Brumley says. “IV opioids can be a useful bridge for people who need a break from intense contractions but don’t want or aren’t yet ready for an epidural.”

Epidural

Given by injection, this medication numbs your body’s lower half, which requires staying in bed.

“It can be a valuable option when someone is exhausted, tense or not coping well, allowing them to rest, relax and sometimes help labor progress again,” Brumley says. “The tradeoff is reduced mobility, which may make it harder to change positions or feel contractions while pushing.”

All these methods have pros and cons, so it’s up to each person to decide what’s right for them.

Bottom Line

Childbirth is mentally and physically challenging, but the right preparation, education and care team can help make it easier.

“Labor is a long, even hard journey at times, and good energy is key,” Vine says. “Patience is key during early labor — the road to active labor is different for everybody and can vary in time to achieve.”

