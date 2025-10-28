Zurn Water: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $61.8 million. The…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $61.8 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 43 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The motion control and water management company posted revenue of $455.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $442.8 million.

