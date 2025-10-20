Zions: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Zions Bancorp (ZION) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $222…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Zions Bancorp (ZION) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $222 million.

The Salt Lake City-based bank said it had earnings of $1.48 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.54 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $1.25 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $872 million, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $845.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZION at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZION

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.