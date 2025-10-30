Zillow: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $10 million. The Seattle-based…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $10 million.

The Seattle-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, came to 44 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The online real estate marketplace posted revenue of $676 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $669 million.

