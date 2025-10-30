Zillow: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Zillow Group Inc. (Z) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $10 million. On a…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Zillow Group Inc. (Z) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $10 million.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had net income of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, came to 44 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The real estate website operator posted revenue of $676 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $669 million.

