Zebra: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $101 million.…

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $101 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lincolnshire, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $1.97. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to $3.88 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.75 per share.

The producer of printers for bar codes, plastic cards and, radio-frequency identification tags posted revenue of $1.32 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.31 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Zebra expects its per-share earnings to range from $4.20 to $4.40.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZBRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZBRA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.