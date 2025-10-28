Xylem: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Xylem Inc. (XYL) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $227 million. On a per-share…

Xylem Inc. (XYL) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $227 million.

On a per-share basis, the Washington-based company said it had profit of 93 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.37 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.24 per share.

The water and wastewater treatment company posted revenue of $2.27 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.22 billion.

Xylem expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.03 to $5.08 per share, with revenue expected to be $9 billion.

