XPO: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — XPO, Inc. (XPO) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $82 million.

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 68 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.07 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The freight management company posted revenue of $2.11 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.07 billion.

