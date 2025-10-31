Xenia Hotels & Resorts: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) on Friday reported a key measure…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) on Friday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter.

The Orlando, Florida-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $22.2 million, or 23 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $13.7 million, or 14 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust that owns hotels, based in Orlando, Florida, posted revenue of $236.4 million in the period.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.68 to $1.76 per share.

