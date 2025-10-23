WSFS: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WSFS Financial Corp. (WSFS) on Thursday reported profit of $76.4 million in…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WSFS Financial Corp. (WSFS) on Thursday reported profit of $76.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had profit of $1.37. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.40 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $344.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $270.5 million.

