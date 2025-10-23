World Kinect: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — World Kinect Corporation (WKC) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $25.7 million. The…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — World Kinect Corporation (WKC) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $25.7 million.

The Miami-based company said it had profit of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 54 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The company that services ships, jets and trucks posted revenue of $9.39 billion in the period.

