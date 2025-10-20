Wintrust: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $216.3…

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $216.3 million.

The bank, based in Rosemont, Illinois, said it had earnings of $2.78 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.06 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.63 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $697.8 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $681.4 million.

