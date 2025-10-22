Winnebago: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit…

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $13.7 million.

The Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 71 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The recreational vehicle maker posted revenue of $777.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $723.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $25.7 million, or 91 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.8 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WGO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WGO

