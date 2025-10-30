Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Wholesale Cash Prices

Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

October 30, 2025, 4:43 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0705 1.0705
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 182.25 182.50
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.6804 3.6546
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.9785 3.9501
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.5250 1.5250
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.60 14.90
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 89.45 88.97
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0809 1.0650
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 373.75 373.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.0300 4.0500
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.4100 3.3950
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 302.30 302.30
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.4500 10.4700
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.3175 7.3050

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4937 0.4937

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.1405 5.2335

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6255 0.6351

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up