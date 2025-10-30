NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0705 1.0705 Cheddar…

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0705 1.0705 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 182.25 182.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.6804 3.6546 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.9785 3.9501 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.5250 1.5250 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.60 14.90 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 89.45 88.97 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0809 1.0650 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 373.75 373.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.0300 4.0500 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.4100 3.3950 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 302.30 302.30 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.4500 10.4700 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.3175 7.3050

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4937 0.4937

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.1405 5.2335

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6255 0.6351

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

