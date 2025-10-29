NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0705 1.0705 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.0705
|1.0705
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|180.00
|182.25
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.8214
|3.6804
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|4.1191
|3.9785
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|1.5250
|1.5250
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|14.50
|14.60
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|88.70
|89.45
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.0975
|1.0809
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|423.88
|373.75
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|3.9900
|4.0300
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.4700
|3.4100
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|302.30
|302.30
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|10.3300
|10.4500
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.2775
|7.3175
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4937
|0.4937
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|5.1405
|5.1405
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6206
|0.6255
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|79.000
|79.000
Copyright
© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.