NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0705 1.0705 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0705 1.0705 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 180.00 182.25 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.8214 3.6804 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.1191 3.9785 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.5250 1.5250 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.50 14.60 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 88.70 89.45 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0975 1.0809 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 423.88 373.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9900 4.0300 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.4700 3.4100 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 302.30 302.30 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.3300 10.4500 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.2775 7.3175

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4937 0.4937

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.1405 5.1405

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6206 0.6255

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.