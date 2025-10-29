Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Wholesale Cash Prices

Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

October 29, 2025, 4:43 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0705 1.0705
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 180.00 182.25
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.8214 3.6804
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.1191 3.9785
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.5250 1.5250
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.50 14.60
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 88.70 89.45
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0975 1.0809
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 423.88 373.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9900 4.0300
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.4700 3.4100
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 302.30 302.30
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.3300 10.4500
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.2775 7.3175

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4937 0.4937

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.1405 5.1405

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6206 0.6255

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up