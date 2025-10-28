NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0705 1.0705 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0705 1.0705 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 177.75 180.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.8794 3.8214 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.1848 4.1191 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.5250 1.5250 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.20 14.50 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 89.49 88.70 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1165 1.0975 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 423.88 423.88

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9400 3.9900 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7900 3.4700 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 302.30 302.30 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.0800 10.3300 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.2450 7.2775

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4937 0.4937

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.0935 5.1405

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6170 0.6206

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

