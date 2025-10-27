Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

October 27, 2025, 4:41 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0735 1.0705
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 172.50 177.75
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.9713 3.8794
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.2752 4.1848
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.4550 1.5250
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.10 14.20
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.06 89.49
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0978 1.1165
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 423.88 423.88

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9800 3.9400
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7750 3.7900
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 296.90 302.30
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.0900 10.0800
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.0300 7.2450

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4937 0.4937

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.0820 5.0935

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6157 0.6170

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

