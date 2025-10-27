NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0735 1.0705 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.0735
|1.0705
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|172.50
|177.75
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.9713
|3.8794
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|4.2752
|4.1848
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|1.4550
|1.5250
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|14.10
|14.20
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|90.06
|89.49
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.0978
|1.1165
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|423.88
|423.88
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|3.9800
|3.9400
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.7750
|3.7900
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|296.90
|302.30
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|10.0900
|10.0800
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.0300
|7.2450
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4937
|0.4937
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|5.0820
|5.0935
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6157
|0.6170
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|79.000
|79.000
