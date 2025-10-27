NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0735 1.0705 Cheddar…

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0735 1.0705 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 172.50 177.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.9713 3.8794 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.2752 4.1848 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.4550 1.5250 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.10 14.20 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.06 89.49 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0978 1.1165 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 423.88 423.88

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9800 3.9400 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7750 3.7900 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 296.90 302.30 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.0900 10.0800 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.0300 7.2450

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4937 0.4937

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.0820 5.0935

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6157 0.6170

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

